Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 230,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 426,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

