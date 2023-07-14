Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Activity

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

KNX opened at $55.62 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

