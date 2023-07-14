Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $1 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,348,890,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.