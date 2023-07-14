Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

JKHY stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

