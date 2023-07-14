Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after buying an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

