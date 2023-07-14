Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

