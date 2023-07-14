Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 155.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

