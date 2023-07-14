Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3,511.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $812,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

