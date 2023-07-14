Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.