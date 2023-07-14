Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

