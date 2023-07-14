Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $368.73 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

