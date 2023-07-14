Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,083,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,770,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.