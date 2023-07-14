Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,055 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

