Bensler LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bensler LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 147,726 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.