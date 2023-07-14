Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 148,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 178,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 33.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

TECH opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

