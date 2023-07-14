bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Up 49.3%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) shares were up 49.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 4,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.
See Also
