BitTorrent-New Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $452.02 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $13,305,755.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

