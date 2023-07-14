bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $3.59. bluebird bio shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 2,272,296 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 5,006,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 465,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

