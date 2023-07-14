Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $127.74

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.74 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.51). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.54), with a volume of 581,443 shares changing hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.67 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.02.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

