Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

