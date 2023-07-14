Brazil Minerals (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.27. 44,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,743,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Brazil Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

