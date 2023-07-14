Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 55,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 77,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRLT. Raymond James cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,020 shares in the company, valued at $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 85.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

