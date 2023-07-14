British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 1,695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BTAFF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.
About British American Tobacco
