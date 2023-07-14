British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 1,695,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTAFF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.