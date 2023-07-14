Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) PT at $13.29

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 2.6% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 33,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 840,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alight by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,661 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alight by 80.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,617 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

