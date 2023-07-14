BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,620 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 709,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 8,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

