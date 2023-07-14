Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDSC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $388.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

