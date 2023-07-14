Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.
Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45.
Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile
The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.
