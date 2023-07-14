California First Leasing Corp Invests $1.03 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California First Leasing Corp acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. PayPal comprises 0.7% of California First Leasing Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $72.13. 2,125,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,024,168. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

