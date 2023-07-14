Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $48.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,780. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

