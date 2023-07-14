Canal Insurance CO Sells 10,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 18,513,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,588,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

