Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

CCCMF stock remained flat at $29.45 during midday trading on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CCCMF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

