CannabisCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5.77 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $445,360.33 and $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

