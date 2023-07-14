Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Down 7.2 %

DAKT opened at $6.80 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 million, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Daktronics

A number of research firms recently commented on DAKT. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Free Report

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

