Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

TBT opened at $30.00 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

