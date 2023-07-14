Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCA remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.85.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

