Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 246.1% from the June 15th total of 655,900 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carisma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARM stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 216,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,054. The stock has a market cap of $382.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

