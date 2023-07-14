Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.61.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
