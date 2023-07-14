CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

