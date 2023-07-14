Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.42

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $12.55. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 14,562 shares.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

