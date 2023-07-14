Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Down 7%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chalice Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

