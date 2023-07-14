Channel Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 39,029 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

