Channel Wealth LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

