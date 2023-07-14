Channel Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $239.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $240.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.