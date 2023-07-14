Channel Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

