Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 1,805,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,088,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

