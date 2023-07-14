Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 431.7% in June

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 431.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 0.5 %
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 8,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.61.
About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
