Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 431.7% in June

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 431.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 8,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

