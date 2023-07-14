Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 37,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 209,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.31).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.80. The stock has a market cap of £67.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2,350.00.
Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
