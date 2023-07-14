Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $881,118.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $881,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,812,453.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $884,451.80.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $869,837.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $661,127.40.

NET traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,888. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

