Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.86

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and traded as high as $52.99. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

