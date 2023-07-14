Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $9.48. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 22,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

